Liberia: Moniba Demands Final Voter Roll

Presidential candidate Dr. Clarence Moniba says the National Elections Commission's (NEC's) failure to publish the final voter roll 30 days before election day is a recipe for chaos and undermines Liberia's democratic principles.

"The NEC must explain to the Liberian people why they have failed to meet this fundamental legal requirement. We demand answers, and we demand them now," Dr. Moniba said Thursday, 21 September 2023 in a statement.

"The truth is that the National Election Commission's action is a recipe for chaos and undermines our democratic principles," he added.

He condemned the electoral house for the "Grave Violation of Liberia's Electoral Laws."

Moniba reminded the commission that it is entrusted with ensuring a fair, free, and transparent electoral process.

On the contrary, Dr. Moniba complained that the NEC has begun directly assaulting the democratic principles upon which the nation's peace and prosperity are built.

"As of today, with less than 19 days remaining until the elections, the National Elections Commission has not yet released the final voter roll," he noted.

Dr. Moniba argued that this is not an oversight but a flagrant disregard for the Voter Registration Regulations that the NEC is expected to uphold.

According to Moniba, the NEC's Voter Regulations for 2023 explicitly mandate that the final voter roll must be published at least 30 days before the scheduled elections.

He explained that the final voter roll plays a pivotal role in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

He added that its timely publication is not a mere formality but a fundamental requirement that guarantees the integrity of the electoral process.

He indicated that it provides candidates, political parties, and the electorate sufficient time to scrutinize the voter roll and identify irregularities.

"It is for this reason that Section 16.7 of the 2023 Voter Regulations clearly states that the final voters' role cannot be altered by the National Election Commission within 30 days prior to an election, except when the Supreme Court orders."

He argued that the unnecessary delay by the National Elections Commission is inexcusable and is a deliberate attempt to undermine the transparency, credibility, and fairness of the October 10 polls.

"The people of Liberia deserve an electoral process that is beyond reproach, upholds the highest standards of transparency and accountability, and ensures the accurate reflection of the people's will in the results," said Moniba.

He called on the NEC to immediately rectify this situation by publishing the final voter roll in accordance with the law.

"The Liberian people have the right to know who is eligible to vote in these elections, and they deserve to have confidence in the accuracy of the voter roll," he said.

The consequences of this negligence, as it stands, are far-reaching and deeply troubling. We believe it is an attempt to create room for electoral malpractice, fraud, and manipulation in favor of President Weah, who stands a limited chance for reelection.

He warned the NEC that he will not sit idly by and watch the electoral process be used as a pawn to manipulate the outcome of an election and force an incompetent administration on the Liberian people.

"We will not be silenced, and we will not waver in our pursuit of a fair and just election," Dr. Moniba noted.

He said he will continue to press for the immediate release of the final voter roll and for the National Elections Commission to fulfill its duty to the Liberian people.

If the National Elections Commission fails to heed this call and continues down the path of illegality and opacity, Moniba warned that he will be left with no choice but to explore all available legal avenues to ensure that the electoral laws of Liberia are upheld.

"Our commitment to a free and fair election is unwavering, and we will not stand idly by while our democracy is undermined..