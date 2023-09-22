Liberia: NEC Publishes Voter Roll

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says individual voters desiring to check their personal voting information may do so via the NEC website.

Addressing a press briefing inside the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall at the Commission in Monrovia on Thursday, September 21, NEC Chairperson Daviedetta Browne Lansanah said registered voters wanting to access their information are encouraged to visit the platform by entering their Voter ID number and year of birth access personal information.

She says NEC will continue to keep the public abreast of preparatory activities leading to the 2023 Presidential and General Elections.

She adds that that the Commission will commence weekly press briefing on the status of the electoral process beginning Tuesday, 26 September 2023 at 11:00 am at its headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia.

She indicated that as has been with past elections when NEC made available electronic copies of the Final Registration Roll (FRR) to political parties, independent candidates and other stakeholders, the Final Registration for the 2023 Elections will be made available to all concerned.

Madam Lansanah explained that the Technical Team of NEC is working to have the Biometric Voter Roll placed in a secured format, and same will be made available to all stakeholders as soon as possible.

She further said the Commission has a team of personnel working 24 hours on three shifts to ensure the Final Registration Roll is printed and pasted at each of the 2,080 Voting Precincts prior to Election Day.

For his part, the Deputy Director for the Data Center at NEC, Philip I. Toe, said the Final Registration Roll (FRR) process has already started.

He said that when the roll is printed it is sent to the first check for quality control, where all pricints are listed, and once the pricing is printed, the number of polling places are indicated.

Mr. Toe added that they print it double with duplex printing and single size, and the single is posted in polling centers on Election Day so voters can verify their information and where to cast their ballots.

For her part, NEC Deputy Director for Operations, Emma K. Togba said the National Elections Commission has received election materials from the Freeport of Monrovia for with barely 18 days to the polls.

