Liberia: Cummings Returns Home to a Rousing Welcome

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings has assured hundreds of citizens in lower Margibi County of a brighter future of economic prosperity on his ascendancy as President of Liberia.

Cummings, accompanied by his Vice Standard Bearer Cllr Charlyne Brumskine, wife Teresa and party stalwarts, was accorded a rousing welcome Thursday afternoon amid huge jubilation by citizens in Ma Zoe Town, Kporkporken Town, Henry Town and areas along the Roberts International Airport highway in Margibi County.

Citizens of Ma Zoe Town lamented the difficult economic challenges and the disastrous road conditions and expressed appreciation to Mr. Cummings as the first Presidential candidate to visit them.

They spoke of years of government neglect and the lack of school, and health facilities, and made a special appeal and pledge to support Mr. Cummings' Presidential bid in October.

The CPP Standard Bearer reaffirmed his commitment to fix the deplorable road condition, improve the health care and educational systems, and revive the ailing economy through massive job creation.

He vowed to stop the influx of dangerous drugs into the country and take appropriate legal action against drugs traffickers, while at the same time, prevent widespread abuse among youths.

In Kporkporken Town, the CPP Vice Standard Bearer Cllr. Brumskine cautioned citizens against electing the wrong leaders because of personal benefits or instant gratification.

She said on October 10, every eligible voter will be left alone to vote and it is therefore a demand of each to consciously choose the most competent candidate capable of transforming Liberia for the betterment of all Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She lamented the worsening economic conditions and the deplorable state of affairs and warned Liberians to focus on the bigger picture - the future of Liberia and not vote based on temporary financial gains offered by selfish politicians.

Counsellor Brumskine gave the warning, Thursday, September 21, while on a separate campaign tour with Mrs. Teresa Cummings in Marshall, Lower Margibi County.

The CPP Vice Standard Bearer and entourage visited the Boys Town market, Kporkporken and Henry Towns amid great jubilation and warm reception by hundreds of citizens.

She admonished Liberians about the future consequences of electing incompetent and unqualified leaders incapable of addressing the vexing socio-economic challenges facing the vast majority of citizens.

Counsellor Brumskine said with the election of Mr. Cummings as the next President, October 10, will be a turning point and the emergence of a new Liberia with economic prosperity for all Liberians.

Margibi County has five electoral Districts with an estimated 184, 425,000 eligible voters, according to the National Elections Commission.