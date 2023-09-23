Ghana: Media Practitioners Tasked to Showcase More Ghanaian Content

Award winning gospel artiste Sofobea Gloria has urged media practitioners to showcase more Ghanaian content to educate the populace about the rich heritage of the country.

According to the entertainer, the Ghanaian culture emphasised communal values such as family, respect for the elderly, honouring traditional rulers, and the importance of dignity and proper social conduct, therefore should not be underrated in any way.

Osofobea Gloria made the assertion in an interview with the Ghanaian Times last Thursday following her nomination as one of the judges of popular culture centered reality show, dubbed 'Amamere Hemma,' and aired every Friday on Atinka Television.

She stated that culture was the lifeblood of a vibrant society, adding that it could be "expressed in the many ways we tell our stories, celebrate, remember the past, entertain ourselves, and imagine the future."

One of the most important things in the Ghanaian culture, she said was the priority the populace placed on respect for the elderly people, adding that by promoting Ghanaian culture, the customs, languages, rituals, and art forms of diverse groups will be passed down to future generations. This preservation, she said ensures that Ghana's identity remains distinct in an increasingly globalised world.

"By recognising and valuing the traditions and values of various communities, Ghanaians can develop a greater sense of belonging and inclusivity, ultimately strengthening the nation's social fabric. This unity is a vital ingredient for social stability and progress," she stressed.

The musician therefore reiterated the need for Ghanaians to appreciate the cultural values of the country because Ghana's cultural diversity was a source of pride, and by valuing and celebrating it, the nation could continue to thrive and shine on the global stage while preserving its unique identity for generations to come.

Osofobea Gloria revealed that she and her colleague gospel musician Odehye Naana agreed to be part of the judges for the show because of the realisation that knowledge from such shows helped young people to build a stronger sense of identity and pride in their heritage, and encourages them to contribute positively to their communities and the nation as a whole