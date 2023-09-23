Ghana: Accra Lions, Medeama Draw, Dreams FC Pip Nations FC

Reigning betPawa Premier League Champions, Medeama SC, were held 2-2 at home in their opening match of the season against Accra Lions FC.

Samuel Gyimah got the opener for the away side 18 minutes into the game before Medeama SC restored parity in the 56th minute from Daniel Agbloe Lomotey's strike.

On the 80th minute mark, Alui Mohammed found the back of the net and shot Accra Lions FC back into the lead, but Jonathan Sowah scored four minutes later to ensure that the game ends in a draw.

This is the first time Medeama SC is failing to win a home match against Accra Lions at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

Wednesday's game between the two sides was the third game that ended in a stalemate on the opening day of the season.

On day two, Accra Lions FC will host Legon Cities at home, whereas Medeama SC travel away to Aduana FC.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC recorded a win in their opening match of the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League after handing a 1-0 defeat to new entrants, Nations FC.

Left back, Ebenezer Adade, was on target for Dreams FC on 10 minutes as they start this year's campaign on a positive note.

The Dawu-based side held on to their solitary goal as the away side pushed for an equaliser but to no avail.

Dreams FC will travel as guests to Bechem United FC with Nations FC set to host FC Samartex at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Match day two of the season.