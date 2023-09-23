Liberia: PUL Condemns Threats Against Esteemed Member, Julius Jeh

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) is deeply concerned by the recent surge in threats directed at one of its esteemed members, Julius Jeh, a distinguished Talk Show host and journalist affiliated with OK FM.

In a communication received by the PUL, Journalist Jeh alerted the Union to the escalating threats he has faced in the aftermath of his analysis concerning the unannounced travel of the Unity Party's Presidential Candidate to Ghana, along with concerns related to the transparency surrounding this matter. Mr. Jeh's analysis primarily focused on issues related to the health of Ambassador Boakai and the apparent sourcing of campaign funding from foreign donors, in accordance with the Liberian Constitution's prohibition on foreign financing of election campaigns.

Mr. Jeh, who also serves as a Talk Show host, additionally reported his analysis of a leaked tape featuring Nimba County Senator, Prince Johnson, who encouraged the people of his native region to seize the moment, citing Unity Party Standard bearer Joseph Boakai's age and the possibility of his passing away.

The Press Union of Liberia expresses deep concern that, subsequent to these analyses, the "OK Afternoon Conversation" show hosted by Mr. Jeh live Facebook feed has been inundated with a barrage of threatening comments targeting his personal safety. Threats from opposition supporters were also posted on Facebook. The Union further notes that the most recent threats appear to originate from opposition politicians and certain political parties directed at Jeh.

It is noteworthy that Representative Yekeh Korlubah of the opposition has previously held multiple press conferences in which he engaged in insults and threats against Journalist Jeh, in response to Jeh's critique of statements that had the potential to undermine the country's peace.

In light of these troubling developments, the Press Union of Liberia calls upon the Unity Party and other opposition political entities to launch a thorough investigation into the reported threats against Journalist Jeh. The Union underscores that tolerance is a fundamental cornerstone of any democratic society, and it is imperative that these concerned political leaders take decisive steps to resolve this impasse while also educating their supporters about the importance of upholding this core democratic value.

The Press Union of Liberia remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding the rights and safety of journalists across the nation. We appeal for an expeditious resolution of this matter to ensure the protection of Journalist Jeh.