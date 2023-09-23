Liberia: Dr. Clarence Moniba of Linu Condemns the National Election Commission's Violation of Electoral Laws

Monrovia — Dr. Clarence Moniba, the Standard Bearer of the Liberia National Union (LINU), has strongly denounced the National Election Commission (NEC) for what he considers a grave violation of Liberia's electoral laws, raising concerns about the transparency and fairness of the upcoming October 10th elections.

Addressing the press and concerned citizens, Dr. Moniba expressed his deep concern over the NEC's failure to release the final voter roll within the mandated timeframe. According to Liberia's Voter Registration Regulations for 2023, the final voter roll should have been made public at least 30 days before the scheduled elections.

"The NEC must explain to the Liberian people why they have failed to meet this fundamental legal requirement. We demand answers, and we demand them now," Dr. Moniba asserted during the press conference. He continued, "The truth is that the National Election Commission's action is a recipe for chaos and undermines our democratic principles."

The final voter roll is a critical component of a transparent electoral process, as it allows candidates, political parties, and the electorate to verify its accuracy and identify any irregularities. The regulations clearly stipulate that the NEC cannot alter the final voter roll within 30 days prior to an election, except under a Supreme Court order.

Dr. Moniba insisted that the NEC's delay in releasing the voter roll is inexcusable and raises suspicions of possible electoral malpractice, fraud, and manipulation in favor of the incumbent President Weah, who is seeking reelection.

"We will not be silenced, and we will not waver in our pursuit of a fair and just election," Dr. Moniba declared, emphasizing LINU's commitment to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law in Liberia. He called on the NEC to immediately rectify the situation by publishing the final voter roll in accordance with the law.

In closing, Dr. Moniba warned that if the NEC continued to disregard the electoral laws, LINU would explore all available legal avenues to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. He urged the NEC to act swiftly to restore public confidence in the election, emphasizing that the Liberian people deserved an election beyond reproach.

As the nation approaches the October 10th polls, the eyes of Liberia and the international community remain fixed on the NEC's response to these serious allegations, with the hope that the upcoming elections will be conducted in a manner that upholds democratic values and principles.