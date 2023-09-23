Liberia: Mount. District 12 Electorates Hopeful of True Leadership As Pastoral Network and Others Endorse Abdulrahman Barry

Monrovia — Abdulrahman Barry may appear to be running a bit behind in his bid to unseat the current lawmaker of the district he hopes to represent in the Legislature. However, his competitors are currently engaging in a series of swift campaigns to push him ahead of his peers vying for the Democratic seat.

Over the weekend, Barry held an extensive engagement with thousands of stakeholders in Montserrado County District Number 12, where he received endorsements from the Pastoral Network of the district and other stakeholders.

They highlighted Barry's simplicity and his long-standing commitment to addressing the concerns of the district's residents, which has been evident not only during the current election process but also in the years leading up to his decision to contest the seat.

Among the key factors that led to their endorsement were Barry's contributions to healthcare, education, sanitation improvement, efforts to restore hope to the disadvantaged, and his willingness to address the needs of the residents.

Stakeholders who spoke at the gathering believed that if Barry is elected as a lawmaker, he will bring about significant positive change in the district.

They emphasized that Barry should be viewed positively and not through the lens of tribe or religion, as he is someone who will represent all constituents.

They assured Barry of their commitment to campaign throughout the district to ensure his victory in the upcoming October 10th election.

In response, Representative hopeful Abdulrahman Barry expressed gratitude for the district's confidence in him, stating that their trust has strengthened his resolve to promote economic stability in the district.

"We cannot accept that District 12, with all its industrial potential, is not equipped with a standard marketplace. People are going as far as Redlight to shop, why can't they shop here from us as well?" he remarked.

"If we have someone with the vision to do what's right for the district, it will benefit all of us."

The stakeholders' gathering also brought together leaders from 17 communities in Montserrado County, District Number 12, under the theme, "Election is Everyone's Concern, Not Only the Candidate's."

Barry urged the district's voters to see the upcoming elections as a defining moment that can bring positive change.

He shared that his ambition is not solely to win the upcoming October 10th poll but to witness significant change in the District in the years to come.

The Montserrado District Number 12 Representative candidate further urged leaders from the 17 communities to be cautious about their decision-making, emphasizing that they have a significant responsibility for every choice they make, which will impact them, their children, and future generations positively or negatively for the next six years.

He noted that, in addition to his campaign, he intends to work effectively on his three cardinal functions: oversight, lawmaking, and representation.

He added, "Regarding lawmaking, I will draft legislation that will benefit the people of Electoral District 12 if elected as the next lawmaker of the District."