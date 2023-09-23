Liberia: 'Seasoned Manager Needed, Not Politician, to Fix Liberia' - Cllr. Brumskine

Monrovia — Counselor Charlyne Brumskine, the Vice Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), has emphasized that the current economic challenges facing Liberians demand experienced managers rather than politicians to address the desperate need for economic development and the creation of numerous jobs for thousands of unemployed Liberians.

Counselor Brumskine asserts that such a significant task necessitates an internationally credible and trustworthy Liberian figure like Mr. Alexander Cummings. She highlights Mr. Cummings' impressive corporate record and connections as assets for attracting much-needed foreign direct investments to revitalize the country's struggling economy.

"Mr. Cummings' notable achievements as the Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Global, where he managed a budget exceeding $1 billion and supervised an estimated workforce of 100,000, set him apart as the most qualified and trusted alternative to President Weah in leading Liberia's economic recovery," Counselor Brumskine stated.

She emphasizes that Mr. Cummings possesses the international credibility, economic expertise, and experience required to effectively manage the country's budget and foster the development of human resources for rapid economic growth.

"In our current dire economic state, we do not need politicians who have led us into the worst economic conditions," said Counselor Brumskine, referencing the widespread suffering and poverty that has afflicted millions of Liberians after 176 years of independence.

The CPP Vice Standard Bearer made these assertions during a talk show on a local radio station in Monrovia on Tuesday, September 20.

Counselor Brumskine believes that within the first one hundred days of a CPP Government, Liberians will begin to witness gradual changes in their lives and in the governance system of Liberia. She criticizes the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led by President George Weah for allegedly damaging the country's economy, failing miserably, and losing international credibility and trust, as evidenced by the government's inability to attract significant foreign investments during its six-year rule.

Counselor Brumskine outlines that a CPP Government would reallocate the country's budget, increasing allocations to education to better train teachers and enhance technical vocational training to meet the job market demands of foreign investments. She also pledges to prioritize healthcare services and agriculture by providing capital and better incentives to farmers to boost food production.

Furthermore, she states that the CPP Government aims to pursue a vigorous decentralization policy, not only for government services but also to create robust commercial hubs in major counties, including Grand Bassa and Nimba.

Counselor Brumskine asserts that Liberia possesses abundant resources and wealth but lacks the managerial skills needed to create jobs and effectively manage these resources for the benefit of all Liberians. She identifies the lack of international trust, widespread corruption, a weak judicial system, and an ineffective foreign national policy as major challenges that a CPP Government would address to restore the country's credibility and trust on the international stage.

Counselor Brumskine underscores the alarming depth of poverty, suffering, desperation, and hopelessness among Liberians, particularly in rural Liberia. She notes concerning issues such as early marriages for young girls, a preference for sports over education among youth, elders resorting to begging for survival, and the rising problems of drug trafficking and addiction.

She also highlights the deteriorating state of the country's roads, particularly in the Southeast, where access to counties in the region is limited to routes through Ivory Coast."