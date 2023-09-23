Liberia: Citizens Warned Against Eating Sperm Whale Swept Ashore in Palm Bush Community

press release

It has come to the attention of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) that citizens of the Palm Bush Community in Duazon, adjacent the Silver Beach were seen cutting through a dead sea animal assumed to be a sperm whale for consumption.

NaFAA urges the general public to desist from such act immediately as feeding on a dead fish without knowing the cause of death could be extremely harmful to the population involved. These are ways in which diseases are spread from one person to another, leading to an epidemic.

NaFAA is working with other relevant institutions to ensure that the carcass is removed from the beach to avoid any chance of others consuming the dead fish.

Signed: MANAGEMENT of NaFAA