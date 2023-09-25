Liberia: Speaker Chambers Wants Chinese Facilitate Modernization of Liberia's Transport Network

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers has congratulated the People's Republic of China on the occasion commemorating their 74th Anniversary.

Chinese National Day is celebrated on October 1st every year to commemorate the founding of People's Republic of China. On that day, lots of large-scale activities are held nationwide. The 7-day holiday from Oct. 1st to 7th is called 'Golden Week', during which a large number of Chinese people go traveling around the country.

But this year, the National Day holiday spans from September 29 to October 6, overlapping with the Mid-Autumn Festival. To partially offset the seven consecutive days of the National Day holiday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, have been designated as official workdays, resulting in a 7-day working week.

Speaker Chambers said the world has witnessed, under the leadership of President Xi, the protection of individual rights and liberties, religious freedoms and minority rights, amongst others; something he said is indeed laudable and it is the right step in the right direction.

In a speech delivered Friday, the Speaker averred that both Countries- Liberia and China should continue to unrelentingly demand and expect a full measure of commitment, devotion, hard work and dedication from all global stakeholders. Stating that it is now than ever before that both Countries, as friends and citizens of the world, render more productive service for the assurance of sustained world peace, mutual respect, and collective development.

He said the Global Sustainable Transport Forum of 2023, cannot in any way, be overemphasized as it is of global existential necessity.

The Liberian lawmaker said considering the principal focus, "Sustainable Transportation Cooperation", it is an indispensable factor in enhancing rapid growth and development. He then echoed for all the Nations of the world to take this as a priority.

"We must all realize that nowhere is safe without a well-structured transportation architecture". Speaker stressed.

China has been an important partner in Liberia's development journey, and Speaker Chambers applauds the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries. As Liberia continues its efforts to enhance its infrastructure and promote economic growth, Speaker Chambers sees an opportunity for even stronger collaboration between Liberia and China.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Liberian Legislature has respectfully requested the Chinese Government to facilitate the process of modernizing the Liberian transportation network to include land, air, and sea transport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaker Chambers believes that with China's expertise in infrastructure development and its successful track record in various countries, there is great potential for transformative projects in Liberia. This includes the construction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, ports, and airports, which will facilitate the movement of goods and people, boost trade, and drive economic growth in Liberia.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives envisions a partnership that is mutually beneficial, focusing on sustainable development and the well-being of both nations. He looks forward to continued cooperation and discussions with Chinese counterparts to explore opportunities for collaboration in advancing Liberia's transportation sector.

He stated that it is his fervent hope that the flood tide of optimism regarding sustainable global transportation system, based on cooperation and development, will be a reality in sight.