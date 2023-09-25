Nigeria: Tinubu Directs Security Agencies to Rescue Remaining Female Students Abducted At Nigerian University

press release

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, who were recently abducted by terrorists.

Condemning the reprehensible act of abduction, Mr Tinubu said there was no moral justification for such a heinous act against innocent victims whose only "offence" was their pursuit of quality education.

The President affirmed that his administration has a solemn duty to protect every Nigerian citizen, and in line with this commitment, assured the families of the abducted students that no effort would be spared in ensuring their safe return.

Mr Tinubu also pledged that the Federal Government is determined to ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, and are totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists.

Zamfara State has been a hotbed of kidnapping, abduction for ransom, banditry, cattle rustling and all kinds of heinous activities perpetrated by non-state actors for years now. Despite security agents' efforts to stem the tide of insecurity in the state, the efforts have not yielded the desired results.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 24, 2023