Nigeria: Bbnaija All-Stars - Journey Ends for Venita, Soma, Angel

24 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Mercy Eke, CeeC, Cross, Adekunle, Ilebaye and Pere are already finalists for this year's edition of the Big Brother Naija tagged, BBNaija All-Stars. The housemates are battling to win the N120 million grand prize.

However, it was the end of the road for contestants Venita Akpofure, Soma and Angel who have been booted out of the Big Brother Naija house.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced their eviction on Sunday night. The show which began on July 23 and is scheduled to end on October 1, witnessed housemates, White Money, Alex, Omashola and Neo, eviction last week.

It should be recalled that Venita's eviction comes a few days after thousands of BBNaija viewers called for her disqualification from the show over her controversial remarks about the Tiv people of Benue State, Nigeria.

During a discussion with a fellow housemate, she alleged that Tiv men offer their wives to guests.

"In the Tiv tribe, they give their wives to their guests," she had said.

Her remarks, however, sparked anger among Tiv people and other Nigerians who fingered the reality star of promoting harmful stereotypes based on the popularity of the BBNaija platform.

