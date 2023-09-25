Nigeria: Vanguard Cartoon Editor, Dada Adekola Wins Best Comedy Cartoonist Award

Vanguard Cartoon Editor Dada Adekola has won Best Comedy Cartoonist award, at the maiden edition of Nigeria Comedy Awards, held at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Adekola defeated the Nation newspapers' cartoonist , Solomon VI to clinch the coveted award. The award came with a cash prize of N1 million.

In his acceptance speech, Adekola noted that he has been in charge of 'Mr &Mrs', the Cartoon that won him the award for 27 years.

His words, "At this point, if a special group of people led by a special person of Mr wale Adenuga decided to recognize my little contribution with a special award on a special night, at special event in the presence of a special audience, I must greet you specially'. On behalf of my family and vanguard newspaper, thank you, thank you and thank you again."

The event, also witnessed the celebration of Wale Adenugu's 75th birthday.