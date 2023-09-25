Nigeria: Mark Slams National Assembly's 152 Committees As Unwieldy

25 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

A former Senate president, David Mark, has described the large number of committees in the National Assembly as unwieldy, saying having too many panels would make it difficult for them to function efficiently.

There are 152 committees in both chambers of the National Assembly. The Senate has 71 special and standing committees while the House of Representatives has 81.

The US Senate has a total of 24 committees made up of four special committees, 16 standing committees and four joint committees.

Speaking at a retreat for principal officers of the 10th National Assembly weekend at Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Mark said creating many committees for patronage and political expediency is counter-productive.

He also said a situation where a lawmaker is allowed to serve in six committees was unwise because he or she will not be able to participate effectively or efficiently in the committee assignments.

Mark, who served as President of the 6th and 7th Senate, said, "The total of 71 committees (8 plus 63) in the Senate and 81 committees (7 plus 74) in the House of Representatives, in my opinion, is unwieldy. You must understand that not every senator or house member can be a chairman of a committee.

"A ranking member of a committee is as effective and influential as a chairman of the committee. Creating so many committees for patronage and political expediency is counter-productive.

"In constituting the committee, it will be advisable to ensure expertise, party spread, geographical balancing and ranking. I must emphasise the issue of ranking; it is very important in the legislature."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.