Nigeria: BBNaija All Stars - Pere, Mercy, Cee Cee, Cross Adekunle, Ilebaye Are Finalists

Which housemate will win the Brother Naija All-Stars edition and become N120m richer?

That's the question fans are asking now that Ilebaye, Mercy, Cee C, Cross, Adekunle, and Pere made it to the finals on Sunday.

The reality show, which has seen many stars evicted, has entered its ultimate week with the six finalists battling for the number one position.

Ilebaye got into the final after emerging as the Head of the House, and Cross bought his immunity; Mercy was not nominated for eviction, while CeeC found an immunity envelope.

Adekunle and Pere joined the list after being saved from eviction through fan votes.

Speaking at the live eviction show on Sunday, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, disclosed that voting has already commenced immediately to determine the winner of the ultimate prize award.

Venita, Soma, and Angel were the most recent housemates to be evicted from the show, leaving the other housemates as this edition's top six finalists from which the winner would emerge.

The newly evicted housemates were up for possible eviction from last week.

Pere and Adekunle managed to scale through as they joined CeeC, Mercy, Ilebaye and Cross, who had already been confirmed as finalists for this year's edition.

Surprisingly, Venita had the lowest votes from the bottom three, with 11.27 per cent. Soma and Angel had 14.03 per cent and 15.87 per cent votes, respectively.

Meanwhile, many fans speculate that her eviction is tied to her 'capsized ship' aka botched romance with Adekunle after their dinner date.

The show will finally end on 1 October with its grand finale.

How it started

Anticipation trailed the eighth edition of BBNaija, which was aimed at captivating viewers with an all-star lineup, as announced by MultiChoice Nigeria, the show's organisers.

Before its premiere on 23rd July, the exact identities of the featured stars were not revealed, leaving fans in suspense.

The organisers, however, said housemates from all the past BBNaija housemates with strong personalities would not make it, and winners would not make it to the all-stars edition.

In a bid to raise the stakes, this season offers a N120m prize to the ultimate winner, along with additional bonuses. In the previous season, Phyna emerged victorious, taking home the N100m grand prize.

While the show's format remains intact, a few exciting tweaks have been introduced. Housemates will immerse themselves in the captivating BBNaija experience for 70 days. MoniePoint proudly takes the spotlight as this edition's headline sponsor.

The Housemates

The BBNaija all-stars edition premiered on 24th July with Pere, CeeC, Alex and 17 other ex-housemates competing for the N120 m cash, the highest ever since the inception of BBNaija.

Others were Kiddwaya, Mercy, Tbaj, Angel, Neo, Alex, Cross, Seyi, Whitemoney, Uriel, Doyin and Princess. Also in the race were Soma, Ike, Adekunle, Venita and Ilebaye.

Having started with 20 housemates, the show later saw four new housemates joining them as guests after the third housemate was evicted.

The guest housemates were Sholzy, Kim Oprah, Prince and Lucy.