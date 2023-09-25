Western Sahara: Prime Minister of Lesotho Defends Right to Self-Determination of Sahrawi

New York (United Nations) — The Prime Minister of Lesotho, Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, defended on Friday in New York the right to self-determination and independence of the Sahrawi and Palestinian peoples.

In his speech to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Mr. Matekane said that "while we continue to consider the most pressing issues and challenges facing the international community today, we should not forget the fate of the Sahrawi and Palestinian peoples, who continue to live under oppression."

In this regard, he recalled that "the General Assembly and the Security Council have recognized their right to self-determination and independence."

He also pointed out that "Western Sahara must decide its own fate and live in peace alongside the Kingdom of Morocco, and the solution to the Palestinian issue lies in the implementation of the two-state solution (...)."

It is worth noting that the work of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, chaired by the Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago, Dennis Francis, began on Tuesday with the participation of about 140 leaders from around the world.