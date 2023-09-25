West Africa: Medic West Africa - Stakeholders to Bridge Gaps in Drug Production

Critical stakeholders in the health sector will be proffering solutions on how the Nigerian government can strengthen local drugs production.

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, and the minister of state for health and social welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa, unveiled a four-point agenda (improving the governance of health, improvement of population health outcomes, strengthening medical industrialization, and improving health security), that aims to ensure the delivery of improved healthcare to Nigerians.

To the stakeholders, this mandate cannot be achieved by the ministry or the government alone, as it will take a collective effort by all stakeholders, including families, communities, health workers, private businesses, the public sector, and political leaders to achieve it.

To this end, Medic West Africa conference and exhibition, the largest gathering of healthcare professionals in the region, will be bringing together all stakeholders across the value chain to discuss and collaborate under one roof.

The conference will aid the transformation of the healthcare sector by providing a collective platform for key stakeholders to explore the latest technological advancements in healthcare equipment, whilst driving discourse on topical issues relevant to the industry and society. This year will mark its tenth anniversary of doing so and its upcoming edition is scheduled from 26 to 28 September at Landmark Centre, Lagos.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Medic West Africa conference and exhibition's organisers, Informa Markets, revealed that the exhibition and conference is set to feature over 150 exhibiting companies and host an expected over 4500 healthcare professionals, representing 32 countries, while disclosing that notable exhibitors include leading global and regional health powerhouses such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Randox, Erba Mannheim, Qiagen, Crown Healthcare, DCL Laboratory Products, Snibe Diagnostics, Uni-Medical, and SEMED among others.

The organisers averred that the three-day event will also host a series of conferences and workshops to drive topical discourse and address issues facing the regional healthcare sector. These include three Medic West Africa conferences featuring 30 speakers and 24 sessions, a Healthcare Leadership conference, a Quality Management conference, and a Clinical Management Conference, alongside conferences curated for the medical laboratory sub-sector," they added.

Titled as the Medlab conferences, the organisers disclosed that the conference will promote stakeholder dialogue in areas of leadership and management affecting West African healthcare providers, whilst providing a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic healthcare landscape in West Africa, adding that it will launch laboratory conference tracks focusing on immunology, laboratory and quality management, and clinical microbiology; all of which are CPD accredited.

"This will be achieved as a result of strong partnerships with various industry associations and organizations including the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, the Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria, Amref Health Africa, BeyHealth, West Africa Private Healthcare Federation, and Healthcare Leadership Academy," they stated.