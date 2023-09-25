Nigeria: North East Elders Pledge Support for Wike to Restore Abuja Masterplan

A group of respected statesmen and elders in the North East has expressed concerns on the bastardization of Abuja master plan and the security implications and has expressed its determination to support the efforts of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, towards making Abuja safer for residents.

The group, North-East Consolidated Peoples Forum (NECF) whose members resident in Abuja, declared their support in a statement made available to newsmen. The group said that it pursues entrenchment of justice, peace, equity and unity in a democratic Nigeria.

During its meeting yesterday in Abuja the group which is made up of elders and senior citizens who have contributed to the growth and development of Nigeria and is also critical stakeholder in the development of the FCT, noted that it has full confidence in the minister's patriotic zeal in restoring the lost glory of the FCT.

The group lamented that it has witnessed with sadness and helplessness the "unbridled and unfortunate bastardization of the Master Plan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja over the years, which has equally given birth to serious security concerns", Alhaji Mohammed Abba Liman, the spokesperson of the group said.

"However, we have noticed seriousness and proactiveness in the present Federal Capital Territory administration under the leadership of the Honourable Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, who has received full support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Therefore, we are willing and ready to partner with the Federal Capital Territory administration under his leadership towards making the FCT safer and more conducive for all residents and visitors", Liman said.

The group said it has observed that, "Right now, there is a significant improvement in terms of restoration of Abuja master plan; improvement of social decency, security situation, as well as revival of projects abandoned by contractors", said Liman.

He said, "We know and believe in Nyesom Wike as a rugged and passionate man. We also know what he achieved in Port Harcourt and Rivers State as a whole in terms of massive infrastructural development among other legacy projects."

He said they had tried to draw the attention of relevant authorities on the above matters but their efforts did not yield any positive results.

"However, seeing the impacts of the brilliant socioeconomic reforms of the Tinubu administration, especially in the FCT under the leadership of Wike, we have decided to support the FCT administration towards a sustainable development of the FCT in line with the master plan," he said.

While acknowledging the proactive efforts of the FCT minister, they urged him to ensure that his achievement surpasses the legacy of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former FCT minister and immediate past governor of Kaduna State.