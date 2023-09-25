Kenya: Hakuna Matata As German-Based Kenyans Steal the Show At Berlin Marathon

Berlin, Germany — Kenyans living in Germany joined by their compatriots from Sweden and Norway brought life at the 2023 Berlin Marathon to hand Eliud Kipchoge the much-needed morale boost to clinch historic fifth Berlin Marathon title on Sunday.

Clad in their Kenyan gears and armed with Kenyan flags, the fans from all walks of life children, young and old were at the finish line to witness their very own Kipchoge write another history.

Occupying a whole section of the spectators stand, they chanted Kenyan famous song "Hakuna Matata" as they waved the flags to wow the crowd that was also cheering the Greatest of all time marathoner (G.O.A.T).

And when the World Record holder approached the finish-line, one could barely hear anyone as the Kenyan Ambassador to Germany Tom Amolo accompanied by his deputy Dr. Amb Esther Mungai led them in chanting his name "Kipchoge... Kipchoge... Kipchoge...

The double Olympic champion did not disappoint as he went on to not only defend his title but won his record fifth Berlin Marathon.

The fans were over the moon when Kipchoge came to great them, handing them an opportunity to shake hands with the G.O.A.T and take selfies.

Amb. Amolo thanked the fans for turning up in large numbers, noting that it goes a long way to brand Kenyan in the world.

"It's an incredible outcome, we expected it, but it could have been better if he broke the world record. All the Kenyans came out in large numbers, we were here early by 6am and we are happy that we have had good results, we are deeply excited and this is another opportunity for Kenya to brand itself as the home of athletics, togetherness and happiness," Amolo told Capital Sport in Berlin.

He added, "Hopefully next time we can have a Kenya house to showcase our heritage, the tea and coffee during this marathon."

His deputy, Dr. Amb. Esther Mungai said; "We are very excited to be here cheering our marathoners with Eliud Kipchoge the Greatest of All Time dominating. Kenyans have turned up in large numbers in Berlin this is what we are proud of."

Here is what some of the Kenyan fans said;

"Kenya is leading! This is our time! we are so proud to be Kenyans. We are so happy they have done us proud," one of the fans said.

"Kipchoge has brought so many gold medals to our country, he has broken records, we are so happy, we are praying for him and other Kenyans," another fan said.

"As Kenyans there's nothing that brings us together like sports especially athletics and I am telling my fellow Kenyans back at home that we are one, when we are here, we support our people all the time."

"Kipchoge is the G.O.A.T, thank you for winning Berlin Marathon. He is a role model to our children and we hope that they will emulate him."

"It is my first time to come here and I wanted to take a photo with Kipchoge, I am grateful to have seen him though."

I feel inspired by him, I would want to be like him, and run here in Berlin, I know one day I will and win."

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Berlin, Germany-