Nigeria: Why Some Officers Aren't Favoured in Promotion, Posting - Army

25 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

The Nigerian Army has explained that the only impediment that makes a commissioned officer not being promoted regularly is when the personnel pays poor attention to career and performs poorly in trainings and courses.

Military Secretary Department of the Nigerian Army, Major-Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a Career Planning Sensitization Lecture for 6 Division Nigerian Army Officer, in Port Harcourt.

He noted that the force was designed to ensure regular promotion of commissioned officers, but that carelessness of younger officers affects them negatively when they become senior officers.

Oyinlola, who delivered the lecture on the said topic, noted that military secretary was responsible for the career training for officers, adding that the need was to ensure that commissioned personnel were promoted as at when due.

Oyinlola regretted that many officers go through their career without knowing what to do when it comes to achieving a successful career in the military, adding that the training would equip young officers with all they need to be successful.

He said poor performance of commissioned officers does not only impede on their promotion, but also affects their postings and apportionments, urging newly commissioned officers to be serious with their career.

