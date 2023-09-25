Nigeria: Lagos Governorship - Security Beefed Up As Tribunal Set to Give Judgement

25 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Security has been beefed up at the Roseline Omotosho Courthouse, Ikeja, as the Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver judgment in petitions challenging the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate for Lagos State in the March 18 poll, Dr Abdulazeez Adediran and his Labour Party counterpart, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour filed the petitions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports security operatives took over the main entrance of the courthouse, screening journalists, lawyers and others before they could gain entrance.

Securing operatives prevented a number of people from entering the premises.

The Justice Arum Ashom-led, tribunal communicated the judgment date to parties in the petition on Saturday.

Counsel to the parties had, on Aug. 12, adopted their final written addresses.

Adediran, in his petition, alleged that the governor presented a forged West African School Certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adediran also accused Hazmat of not including an oath declaration in the INEC Nomination Form EC9.

He added that APC did not comply with the Electoral Act when nominating Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

Rhodes-Vivour, in his petition, also challenged the eligibility of Hazmat to contest on the grounds that he allegedly renounced his Nigerian citizenship and swore allegiance to the United States.

