Morocco: Al Haouz - Large-Scale Operation to Provide Power Supply to Accommodation Camps for Quake Victims

Amizmiz — A large-scale operation to provide power supply to accommodation camps for earthquake victims has been recently launched in the different villages and localities of Al Haouz province to improve the living conditions of the affected population.

In "Al Alia subdivision" camp in Amizmiz, National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) teams were, on Saturday, endeavoring to provide power supply to the whole tents sheltering the people whose homes were totally or partially damaged during the earthquake.

ONEE teams carried out a census of the tents to be provided with power supply, Mohamed Bouhima, ONEE Executive, told MAP, adding that over 50% of the tents were connected to the electricity network.

This operation, carried out with the contribution of several private companies from across Morocco, will have a positive impact on improving the living conditions of the populations concerned, he said, adding that each tent is equipped with a lamp and multiple socket boxes.

HM King Mohammed VI had given His High Instructions to mobilize all means, with the necessary speed and efficiency, to help the affected families and citizens and in particular to deploy rehabilitation and reconstruction actions as quickly as possible, in the localities affected by this natural disaster.