Morocco: National Federation of Moroccan Scouting Participates in Arab-International Scouting Forum in Kuwait

Kuwait — The National Federation of Moroccan Scouting participated in the Arab-International Scouting Forum "Creativity and Innovation", which was held in Kuwait on September 17-22.

Hosted by the Kuwait Boy Scout Association and organized by the Arab Scout Organization in cooperation with the Arab Planning Institute, the forum brought together more than 100 young men and women from Arab, African and European countries.

The forum featured workshops covering several areas, such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence and personal development planning.

On the sidelines of the forum, the presidents of Arab Scout associations and the general secretaries held a meeting, during which the importance of supporting and empowering young people was highlighted.

The meeting reviewed the achievements of the Arab Scouting Organization from December 2022 to August 2023, in addition to a video showing the activities of the National Federation of Moroccan Scouting during the earthquake that struck Morocco.

The forum was also marked by a meeting of the Arab Scouting Committee with the heads of the technical subcommittees of scouting, during which emphasis was on the important role of these committees in strengthening Arab scouting and the development of its tools by supporting the tripartite plans of scouting in the Arab region and helping Arab Committee to develop their activities, in addition to supporting young people and equipping them with the necessary means to fulfill their role in serving themselves and their societies.