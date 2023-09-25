Angola: National Assembly Reaffirms Strengthened Co-Operation With Guinea-Bissau Parliament

Luanda — Angola's National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira reaffirmed Sunday in Luanda, her country's determination and willingness of strengthening friendship and co-operation ties between Angola and Guinea Bissau parliaments.

The stance is expressed in a message addressed to Guinea-Bissau parliament Speaker, Domingos Simões Pereira, as part of the 50th anniversary of the national independence of this African Portuguese speaking nation.

In the message, the Angolan Speaker said she expects the two parliaments to continue to establish themselves as a strong platform for political and diplomatic dialogue and exchange in various areas, for the sake of justice and peace.

The Angolan Speaker underlined that the fact that the Permanent Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (AP/CPLP) will be based at Angolan Parliament, as decided by the 12th Parliamentary Assembly of the CPLP, will make institutional cooperation at parliamentary level stronger.

Carolina Cerqueira said she hopes that the parliamentarians of Guinea-Bissau will be the interpreters of the yearnings for peace, stability, progress and social welfare, contributing to the rule of law and democracy to be the highest national interest of the people of Guinea-Bissau. VM/AMP