Angola: National Assembly Reaffirms Strengthened Co-Operation With Guinea-Bissau Parliament

24 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira reaffirmed Sunday in Luanda, her country's determination and willingness of strengthening friendship and co-operation ties between Angola and Guinea Bissau parliaments.

The stance is expressed in a message addressed to Guinea-Bissau parliament Speaker, Domingos Simões Pereira, as part of the 50th anniversary of the national independence of this African Portuguese speaking nation.

In the message, the Angolan Speaker said she expects the two parliaments to continue to establish themselves as a strong platform for political and diplomatic dialogue and exchange in various areas, for the sake of justice and peace.

The Angolan Speaker underlined that the fact that the Permanent Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (AP/CPLP) will be based at Angolan Parliament, as decided by the 12th Parliamentary Assembly of the CPLP, will make institutional cooperation at parliamentary level stronger.

Carolina Cerqueira said she hopes that the parliamentarians of Guinea-Bissau will be the interpreters of the yearnings for peace, stability, progress and social welfare, contributing to the rule of law and democracy to be the highest national interest of the people of Guinea-Bissau. VM/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.