Angolan Head of State Congratulates Guinea Bissau On Independence Anniversary

25 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço has congratulated the people and the president of Guinea Bissau on occasion of that west African country's 50th independence anniversary, marked on Sunday (24).

On a message, which ANGOP has had access to, João Lourenço wrote "I have the honour, on behalf of the Angolan Executive and on my own behalf, to congratulate the Guinean people, government and Your Excellency on the day that marks the 50th independence anniversary of the Republic of Guinea Bissau".

He reiterated the Angolan government's willingness to work with the Guinean authorities, so that together they can explore all the paths that can lead to the strengthening of the bilateral co-operation, for the benefit of the two peoples.

"Please do accept, Excellency, the expression of my wishes for personal well-being and prosperity for the Guinean people", stressed the Angolan Head of State.

On 24 September 1973 the then commander and chairman of Guinea Bissau's People's National Assembly, João Bernardo Vieira, proclaimed this West African country's National Independence, in Madina de Boé.

On the occasion, Guinea Bissau - just like other Portuguese-speaking African countries - was engaged in armed struggle against the colonial power, Portugal, through the PAIGCV (African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cabo Verde).

