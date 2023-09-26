South Africa: Zoleka Mandela, Activist and Author, Dies Aged 43

Zoleka Mandela, in her role as United Nations Ambassador for the Safe Roads Programme, at the opening of the 2nd High-Level Global Conference on Road Safety, in Brazil in 2015.

Cape Town — Author and activist Zoleka Mandela, granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died.

TimesLIVE reports that she was admitted to hospital on September 18, 2023 for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer in the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.

Her family confirmed the news of her passing in a statement on her Instagram timeline. "Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her," read the statement.

The author documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers.