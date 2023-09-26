South Africa: Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Dies

Presidência do Brasil / YouTube / Screenshot (Creative Commons licence)
Zoleka Mandela, in her role as United Nations Ambassador for the Safe Roads Programme, at the opening of the 2nd High-Level Global Conference on Road Safety, in Brazil in 2015.
26 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The Mandela family made the sad announcement on Instagram, sharing that the 43-year-old Zoleka was surrounded by loved ones during her last moments.

Zoleka's journey was filled with personal struggles, which she tackled with resilience and transparency.

She gained attention in recent years for her candidness about her cancer treatment. Besides her health challenges, she was open about confronting drug addiction, depression, and surviving childhood sexual abuse.

Another tragic chapter in Zoleka's life was the untimely death of her 13-year-old daughter in a car accident in 2010. This personal loss transformed her into a passionate advocate for better road safety measures.

Her autobiography, "When Hope Whispers," paints a vivid picture of her life, highlighting her struggles, her journey of healing, and her spirit of hope against overwhelming odds.

Zoleka's fight with cancer began over a decade ago when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Following her treatment, she experienced a period of remission. However, the disease resurfaced, affecting her liver and lungs before spreading to other organs.

In an Instagram post on 17 September, Zoleka shared a health update, writing: "I had a CT scan administered a few weeks back, which has shown that I have blood clots as well as Fibrosis in my lung.

"This explains the chest pains I have been feeling. My medical oncologist has recommended blood thinners and oral chemo. On the upside, I'm incredibly grateful that I am still treatable."

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.