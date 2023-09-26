Nigeria: Jandor, PDP Reject Tribunal Ruling On Lagos Governorship Election Petition

While Mr Adediran in a separate statement through his spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, expressed dissatisfaction, the PDP through its publicity secretary Hakeem Amode said it would review the judgement meticulously and strategise.

The People Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, have rejected the ruling of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered on Monday in the petition challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Adediran and his counterpart from the Labour Party (LP) had challenged the victory of Mr Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election in Lagos conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 18 March.

The court upheld the return of Mr Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of the state while dismissing Messrs Adediran and Rhodes-Vivour's petitions.

While Mr Adediran in a separate statement through his spokesperson Gbenga Ogunleye expressed dissatisfaction, the PDP through its publicity secretary Hakeem Amode said it would review the judgement meticulously and strategise.

Dissatisfaction

Mr Adediran is displeased with the outcome of the election tribunal, Mr Ogunleye said.

"Dr Adediran said it is quite unfortunate that the tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the credible and convincing evidence presented by his legal team on the non-qualifications of the APC and the Labour Party candidates in the election," the statement reads.

"He posited that the decision of the tribunal does not reflect the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act 2022 on issues bothering on qualification of a candidate in an election."

Mr Adediran said they would study the judgement and decide on the next step to be taken in the "best interest of Lagosians."

'Judgement review'

In its statement, the PDP said it would examine the verdict and strategise on the next line of action.

"While we refrain from providing a detailed analysis of the judgment at this juncture, we urge our dedicated supporters to maintain composure and abstain from any activities that may disrupt the harmony and order of our society," Mr Amode said in the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

"As a party, we are committed to undertaking a meticulous review of the judgment upon receipt of the Certified True Copy, and subsequently, we will issue precise directives to our legal team.

"The tenets of democracy are at the core of our party's values, and we remain dedicated to fostering an inclusive society that serves the interests of all its citizens."

"We firmly believe that the appropriate avenue for addressing our concerns is through the legal process, and we are unwavering in our resolve to pursue our case until it reaches a just and lawful resolution."