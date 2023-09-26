Nigeria: Tinubu's Subsidy Removal Claim a Propaganda Stunt Gone Wrong - Atiku's Aide

...dares FG to release landing cost details, pricing template

Special Assistant on Public Communications to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has described President Bola Tinubu's subsidy removal claims as a propaganda stunt gone wrong.

He also dared the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, to publish the landing cost of petrol as well as the pricing template being used by the government to keep the cost of petrol at less than N640 per litre.

Shaibu said this in a statement in response to a press release by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka.

The Atiku Media aide said the government's claim that the petroleum sector had been deregulated was a lie and that subsidy is still being paid.

Shaibu said, "The Petroleum Industry Act mandates the total deregulation of the petroleum sector. A deregulated regime has no room for price control.

"If the APC is saying subsidy is not back, they should explain how the petrol is still being sold at less than N650 per litre when the international price of crude oil is about $94 per barrel and the exchange rate on the I&E Window is N780/$1 and N1,000/$1 on the parallel market.

"How is it that diesel which has been deregulated currently costs about N1,000 per litre while petrol is over 25% less? "

He further said, "A document by the Federal Account Allocation Committee as published by the media, showed that in August 2023, $275million dollars (#169.4billion Naira) was paid as PMS subsidy.

Why is the APC still telling barefaced lies? "

Shaibu declared that the APC-led government had continually admitted failure by going ahead to sack and detain some of former President Muhammadu Buhari's appointees.

According to Shaibu, "The same APC that praised Godwin Emefiele for eight years and deceived Nigerians with propaganda and their so-called agricultural revolution have gone ahead to sack the same Emefiele and detain him for four months.

"The same APC that claimed to have fought corruption have now gone ahead to detain the man in charge of the anti-corruption war, Abdulrasheed Bawa, for four months. You can see that these people are nothing but liars and deceivers.

"Tinubu claimed he wanted to cut the cost of governance and yet appointed 48 ministers out of which 10 are from his region. Yet the APC claims he is running a fair administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is laughable. Adams Oshiomhole even said last month that, Tinubu inherited a bad situation. How can a maggot criticise the fly that gave birth to it?"

The Atiku aide charged the APC to do more on governance rather than propaganda, adding that the patience of Nigerians was already running out.

"Wale Edun said recently that the last time Nigeria's economy did well was 10 years ago. That is an admission of the failure that the APC represents.

"Under the watch of that blood-sucking party, poverty has reached unimaginable heights. Nigeria has even lost its crown as the largest producer of oil in Africa. What a shame," Shaibu added.

He equally demanded an apology from President Tinubu on behalf of Nigerians for allegedly lying about a proposed meeting with United States President, Joe Biden, instead of trying to offer lame excuses.

Shaibu said, "So, a three-minute 'meet and greet' on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India is what the APC is now describing as a 'meeting of Biden and Tinubu'?

"This is indeed shameful. The statement from the Presidency said the meeting would take place on the sidelines of UNGA in New York.

"It is obvious the so-called meeting only existed in the minds of Tinubu and his paid writers. He left UNGA empty-handed and travelled to Paris without even informing Nigerians of his whereabouts. What a joke."