Nigeria: MohBad - Lagos Police Dispel Fears of Wrongdoing in Autopsy

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has reassured Nigerians that there was no foul play involved in the autopsy of Mohbad, addressing concerns that had been raised.

He made this statement via his official social media page known as X on Monday evening.

The post read, "As assured by the CP, the autopsy was promptly carried out by some of the best forensic pathologists in the country, in the presence of family members.

"While we await the results, we urge everyone to remain calm and confident in the process. There is absolutely no underhanded dealing, as feared by some concerned individuals.

"In the meantime, other aspects of the investigation are progressing well."

Recall that the Police had announced last week that the autopsy of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been completed.