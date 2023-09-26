Burundi: President Refutes Allegations of Coup Plot

Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye has laughed off allegations that have circulated on social media recently of a coup d'état plot against his leadership.

The rumours of a coup plot emerged during President Ndayishimiye's participation in the G77+China summit and the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The G77+China summit occurred on September 15 and 16, while the 78th United Nations General Assembly took place last week.

Upon his return to Burundi, President Ndayishimiye promptly addressed the coup allegations, as reported by BBC. He declared, "The rumors were disseminated by individuals intent on tarnishing Burundi's international reputation.

They seek to propagate baseless information both domestically and abroad, inciting unnecessary panic among our citizens by peddling falsehoods about our nation."

Burundi has witnessed multiple coup attempts in recent years, totaling at least 11 such incidents during various periods. The last coup attempt was in 2015 against deceased former Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, who was in Tanzania at the time attending an emergency conference that sought to discuss the crisis in the country.

Discussing these previous coup attempts, President Ndayishimiye remarked, "While we have faced coup attempts in the past, today our nation enjoys a state of tranquility and stability. You can rest assured, carry on with your daily lives, and engage in productive work without concern. Those who prefer rhetoric over action are known for spreading rumors."

He urged the public not to succumb to misinformation and called for resilience against baseless claims.

In addition to President Ndayishimiye's statement, the Ministry of Interior also reassured the Burundian population and condemned the rumors. The ministry affirmed the country's commitment to "peace and security," encouraging residents to disregard false information and focus on productive endeavors, rather than engaging in gossip.