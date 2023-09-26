Nigeria: If You Had Access to Tinubu, You Will Love Him - Seun Kuti

Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti has said that most of the people who criticise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would love him if they have access to him.

According to Seun, the reason some people hate him is because of their lack of access to him.

The singer stated this while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of The Honest Podcast.

The singer recalled how while growing up, he used to wonder why many people 'hated' his father, the late afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, despite being a 'cool guy'.

Seun said, "Being Fela's son, growing up in Nigeria, I no even fit enter my girlfriend papa's house. I go dey wonder say, 'Wettin my papa sef dey do like dis wey nobody like am?'

"But I know my father; he's a cool guy. So, what's it about this guy that nobody likes? If I go anywhere, people would be like, 'Oh! He's Fela's son...' I know that pain. But I looked at all politicians' children; the same people who criticise Tinubu today will praise his children tomorrow because of money. So, I understand that if you had access to Tinubu, you would love him. Your only hatred of him is your lack of access."