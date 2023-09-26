Nigeria: If You Had Access to Tinubu, You Will Love Him - Seun Kuti

26 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti has said that most of the people who criticise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would love him if they have access to him.

According to Seun, the reason some people hate him is because of their lack of access to him.

The singer stated this while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of The Honest Podcast.

The singer recalled how while growing up, he used to wonder why many people 'hated' his father, the late afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, despite being a 'cool guy'.

Seun said, "Being Fela's son, growing up in Nigeria, I no even fit enter my girlfriend papa's house. I go dey wonder say, 'Wettin my papa sef dey do like dis wey nobody like am?'

"But I know my father; he's a cool guy. So, what's it about this guy that nobody likes? If I go anywhere, people would be like, 'Oh! He's Fela's son...' I know that pain. But I looked at all politicians' children; the same people who criticise Tinubu today will praise his children tomorrow because of money. So, I understand that if you had access to Tinubu, you would love him. Your only hatred of him is your lack of access."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.