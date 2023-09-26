Nigeria: Troops Rescue 7 Abducted Female Students, 3 Construction Workers in Zamfara

Abuja — Seven of the abducted female students of the Federal University, Gusau, have been rescued by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara State with three construction workers of Gupran Engineering Services Ltd.

A counter-insurgency expert, with vast knowledge of terrorists activities in the Lake Chad area, Zagazola Makama, who made this known, yesterday, gave the names of those rescued as Rukayya Batola, Educ Chemistry, 200 Level, Zamfara; Merry Monday, MCB-300 Level; Maryam Salawuddeen, Accounting, 300Level, Osun; SalamatuDahiru, MCB-200Level, Fiddausi Abdulazeez, Edu Biology,200 level, Amamatullahi Dahiru, Education Chemistry-200 Level, Ketora Bulus, Education, Physics-100 Level-Kaduna and Felicia Sunday, ComputerScience, 200 Level, Osun.

Others were Jamila Ahmad, BCH-200 level, Kogi; Aisha Ujong, Edu Physics, graduated, Cross River; Mariya Usman, English-400 level, Katsina; Usaina Abdulrahman, Education English, 100 and Saadatu Aminu Abubakar, Education Biology.

The identities of the three rescued labourers of Gupran Engineering Services Ltd were given as Mustapha Abdullahi, Kamalu Shuaibu, and Ishaq Idris.

It will be recalled that more than 20 students and others were abducted last Friday from their rented lodge in the Sabon Gida, Bungudu LGA of the state, last Friday.

Troops earlier rescued six female students on the same Friday bringing to 13 the number so far rescued.

Military sources said some other female students and construction workers may have also escaped following the deployment of

troops of Operation Hadarin Daji to go after the bandits and secure the captives.

The troop's deployment involved ground and air component Special Forces of the Joint Task Force of Operation Hadarin Daji.