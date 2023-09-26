Nigeria: Govt Opts for Low-Key Independence Anniversary, Cites Economic Realities

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, yesterday said foreign leaders would not be invited for the 63rd independence anniversary of Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, he said anniversary would be low-key owing to the economic realities in the country.

"As you're aware, the president has given his approval for this 63rd anniversary to be low-key in line with the present economic realities. The theme of the anniversary is 'Nigeria @ 63, Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity'.

"No world leaders have been invited. This celebration is low-key as I said due to the realities on ground. We've not invited foreign leaders. Time would come that we would gather world leaders to celebrate with us. But for now, none," Akume said.

He said the administration was still young and that Nigerians would see the implementation of policies and execution of projects.

He said despite political tremors and a wave of coups in some parts of the ECOWAS sub-region, Nigerians had fully embraced democracy with its core values and practices as the best form of governance.

He said the government was aware of the economic challenges Nigerians were confronted with since the removal of the fuel subsidy as well as the impact of the global economic downturn.

He said the government was working to provide necessary palliatives and was engaging with labour to address areas of concern for the wellbeing of all Nigerian workers and Nigerians generally."