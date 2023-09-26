Nigeria: Lagos APC Hails Sanwo-Olu Over Tribunal Victory, Seeks Opponents' Support

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has congratulated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, over their victory at the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday.

The Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a congratulatory statement said the court's reaffirmation of Sanwo-Olu and Hazmat's victory remained a testament to the genuineness of their mandates.

Oladejo said that the party also congratulated all Lagos residents and most especially APC members who worked painstakingly during the elections.

He said: "The affirmation is an eloquent testimony to the free choice made by the overwhelming majority of voters of their preference for developmental, progressive, passionate, responsive and responsible governance over needless and risky experiments.

"Our unshakable belief that the petitions of our opponents amounted to mere academic exercise by sore losers was undoubtedly upheld by the verdict.

"The Lagos APC wishes to assure all Lagos residents through our various elected and appointed representatives of our age long traditional service delivery in order to provide the desired dividends of democracy."

Oladejo said that the party was extending the olive branch to all and sundry, including opponents to come on board in order to move our dear state forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal on Monday unanimously affirmed Sanwo-Olu as the overall winner and the duly elected candidate of the March 18 gubernatorial election.

In the 11-hour judgment, the tribunal declared Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat as the winner of the governorship election.

The three-man panel, led by Justice Arum Ashom, in its unanimous decision dismissed the two petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate Abdul- Azeez Adediran and Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party Governorship Candidate for Lagos State. (NAN)