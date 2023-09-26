Nigeria: Popular Nollywood Actor, Suara Is Dead

Popular Nollywood actor, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi, better known as Suara, is dead.

He died on Sunday, September 24. The cause of his death remains unknown to his colleagues.

Suara's death was announced on Monday, via a statement on Instagram by his family.

However, his colleague, Husseini Shaibu, confirmed his death. According to him: "I have been reliably informed that veteran actor Chief Yemi Adeyemi aka Suara has transited.

"Popular as Suara, Chief Adeyemi rode to prominence playing Suara in the long rested 'Oh Father, Oh Daughter' series of the hugely popular Super Story stories by Wale Adenuga Productions.

"Baba Suara as some of us his younger colleagues simply called him, reportedly "acted out" this Sunday. Journey well Baba Suara. You will be surely missed. Odigba Sir. Journey Well."