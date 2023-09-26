Nigeria: Popular Nollywood Actor, Suara Is Dead

26 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nollywood actor, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi, better known as Suara, is dead.

He died on Sunday, September 24. The cause of his death remains unknown to his colleagues.

Suara's death was announced on Monday, via a statement on Instagram by his family.

However, his colleague, Husseini Shaibu, confirmed his death. According to him: "I have been reliably informed that veteran actor Chief Yemi Adeyemi aka Suara has transited.

"Popular as Suara, Chief Adeyemi rode to prominence playing Suara in the long rested 'Oh Father, Oh Daughter' series of the hugely popular Super Story stories by Wale Adenuga Productions.

"Baba Suara as some of us his younger colleagues simply called him, reportedly "acted out" this Sunday. Journey well Baba Suara. You will be surely missed. Odigba Sir. Journey Well."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.