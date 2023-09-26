South Africa: Foundation Mourns the Loss of Zoleka Mandela

26 September 2023
Nelson Mandela Foundation (Johannesburg)
press release

The Nelson Mandela Foundation extends its heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of Zoleka Mandela, tragically last night. We mourn the loss of a beloved grandchild of Mum Winnie and Madiba and a friend of the Foundation. When her inspiring memoir When Hope Whispers was published, she graciously signed copies for all our staff and ran a leadership session for the staff around the book.

Zoleka was a tireless activist for Healthcare and justice. Her work in raising awareness about cancer prevention and her unwavering commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease will continue to inspire us all.

Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this most difficult time. Hamba Kahle Zoleka, we will remember you.

