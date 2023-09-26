Nigeria: 'America Will Be Child's Play When Tinubu Is Done With Appointment' - Women Affairs Minister

26 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayobami Okerinde

The Minister for Women Affairs, Barr. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, says America will be child's play when President Tinubu is done with the appointment of individuals to his cabinet.

While answering a question on her plans to ensure more women are appointed into the cabinet of President Tinubu, she stated that President Tinubu is interested in moving Nigeria forward with women.

Uju made this known during an interview with ARISE TV on Tuesday.

"He's 'he for she'; he doesn't joke with smart women who can deliver for the government. The most important thing to our president is how he will move Nigeria to a different position altogether--that America will be a child's play. That is what he's targeting.

"When it comes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I don't need to do anything, because you will be so shocked when he's done with appointments.

"He doesn't need anybody to tell me what to do; he knows, and that is what he wishes to do.

"Even as we speak, the majority of SAs and SSAs are women, so more is yet to come." (sic)

