Nigeria/Egypt: 2027 Afcon - Govt Delegation to Present Nigeria's Hosting Bid in Cairo

26 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria will make a 10-minute presentation to the CAF EXCO and thereafter will be allocated time to answer questions from its presentation.

The Minister of Sports Development, John Owan-Enoh is set to present Nigeria's bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the CAF Executive Committee meeting in Cairo on Wednesday.

The Minister and the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) will be attending the meeting as representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

During the meeting, Nigeria will make its presentation to the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria and the Republic of Benin had presented a joint bid to host the AFCON in 2027.

All countries who submitted bids to host the AFCON tournament in 2025 and 2027 respectively are expected to attend the meeting.

Nigeria will make a 10-minute presentation to the CAF EXCO and thereafter will be allocated time to answer questions from its presentation.

The Nigerian delegation includes NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau; General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, and bid Coordinator, Mainasara Ilo.

The Independent Assessment Committee of CAF will submit their reports for assessment and discussion by the CAF EXCO.

NAN reports that CAF's team had previously visited Nigeria to assess facilities at different proposed host venues around the country.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.