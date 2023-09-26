Nigeria: Eid-El-Maulud - Govt Declares Tomorrow Public Holiday

26 September 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Christiana Nwaogu

Federal government has declared tomorrow a public holiday to mark this year's Eid-ul-Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made this declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Muslims both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year's occasion.

Tunji-Ojo, in a statement signed yesterday by the ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, admonished Nigerians, especially the youths to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues and which Prophet Muhammad exemplified, adding that doing so would guarantee peace, security and harmony in the country.

He urged Nigerians, to also embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity and to above all, join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens will be proud of.

The minister wished all Muslim faithful a joyful celebration.

