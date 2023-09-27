Nigeria: Chicago Certificates - Leave Tinubu Alone, Umahi Tackles 'Atikulated, Obidients'

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi has asked supporters of the Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, popularly called "'Atikulated' and Obidients" respectively, to leave President Bola Tinubu alone.

Umahi was speaking while unveiling his policy direction for the Ministry, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He described as sad the unwholesome attention being paid to demands for the release of the academic records of President Tinubu by the Chicago State University when the President's performance throughout his public life shows the character of "an A student."

The Minister said, "This (President Bola Tinubu) is a man who is the answer to the prayers of Nigerians to God.

"This is a man who has passed through all the stages... look at his appointments in the FCT, Works, Finance and all others. This President is the last hope for this country, his renewed hope agenda needs the support of all of us.

"All those 'Atikulated and Obidients', let them bring their (principals) who filed WAEC certificates; what did they score? They are challenging someone who is an 'A' student."

The minister came down hard on some

State Controllers of Works whom he accused of failing to live up to their obligations of ensuring road projects are properly done.

He said save for the Director in the South West and his team whom he gave a pass mark, the rest need to sit up or risk losing their positions.