Nigeria: La Liga Club Cadiz Pay Tribute to Mohbad With Customised Jersey

26 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Spanish club, Cadiz CF has paid tribute to late Nigerian singer Mohbad with a customised jersey.

Recall Mohbad died on September 12, 2023 and was buried the following day.

The circumstances around the singer's death have continued to stoke controversies, with many Nigerians seeking justice over his sudden death.

While tributes from fans, colleagues, local and international celebrities continue to pour in for the singer, the authority has assured justice over the death of the singer.

In a post on their official X page, Cadiz announced that a jersey in Mohbad's name will be displayed on their substitute bench during their game against Rayo Vallecano to give the team strength.

Cadiz, currently 9th on the La Liga table take on 7th-place Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday in matchday seven of the current Liga campaign.

🖤🇳🇬 @iammohbad_ will be with us for tomorrow's home game against Rayo Vallecano.💫👏 The singer's Cadista shirt will be on the bench to give us the strength we need to win the match.🙏 Tribute for Mohbad in our ternple#ThisIsCádiz pic.twitter.com/18Y37wChZ5-- Cádiz CF 🇳🇬 (@Cadiz_CFNG) September 26, 2023

