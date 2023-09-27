Nigeria: 'I'm Not a Drug Lord, I Have No Hand in Mohbad's Death' - Naira Marley

"I am certain that the culprit behind the death has a vendetta against me and is fueling public opinions to have me lynched for reasons known to them."

Nigerian singer and Marlian Records boss Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has once again denied allegations suggesting his involvement in his ex-signee Mohbad's death.

The allegations follow social media outrage after a video surfaced online.

The footage captured Sam Larry, a Naira Marley's associate, storming Zlatan's music video shoot and attempting to harass Mohbad.

Naira Marley has also been accused of bullying the late singer.

Mohbad died on 12th September and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The singer's death has continued to spark controversies and generate several conspiracy theories.

On Tuesday, the Marlian boss, via an official statement on his Instagram handle, addressed the allegations.

It is Naira Marley's second official statement since Mohbad died.

The British-Nigerian singer also debunked claims he runs his Marlian Records label as a drug cartel.

He wrote, "Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly." The rumours regarding the label being a drug cartel are untrue.

"I am not a drug lord, nor do I, Marley, belong to any cult or fraternity. I'm dedicated to proving my innocence, and I'm cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence,"

Naira Marley noted that since Mohbad died, there has been a lot of onslaught on his person and reputation globally.

The singer said all stories are woven against him in respect of his former signee's untimely death.

"I have chosen not to say anything since being distraught over his death and not to jeopardise the investigation being carried out by government officials," he explained.

Homecoming

Naira Marley, in his statement, disclosed his intention to come back to the country as opposed to rumours suggesting that he might not.

The Marlian boss noted that he decided to prove his innocence and set the record straight.

He wrote, "I have been out of the country since 31st August 2023, and I am yet to return. In light of the police investigations, I am arranging to return to the country to assist with the research and give my version of events.

"I am fully cooperating with the police team, and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death,"

Naira Marley said he is still in shock over the death of the deceased, whom he considered his brother.

He further expressed how traumatic it is for him to bear the reality of Mohbad's death as it is for Nigerians.

He said, "Truly, we had our share of misunderstandings whilst working together, but the disagreement never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we are resolving issues legally before he passes".

The culprit

The Marlian boss alleged that someone, who is the culprit, is bent on pinning Mohbad's death on him.

He said, "I am certain that the culprit behind the death has a vendetta against me and is fueling public opinions to have me lynched for reasons known to them."

Naira Marley noted that in due time, the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death would be unveiled, and the world would know the truth.

He also explained that attempting to set someone up is not novel in the music industry as other great musicians have experienced the same and come out stronger.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, "Mine will not be an exception as I am innocent of the accusations,"

Background

Amidst controversies and several conspiracy theories, on 16th September, Naira Marley issued his first official statement to mourn Mohbad and express his condolences.

He also called the appropriate authorities to investigate any foul play associated with the singer's death.

On 17th September, Mohbad's father, Mr Aloba, in an interview, urged Nigerians to exercise restraint and avoid blaming Naira Marley for his son's untimely death.

Despite proving his innocence, many still believe Naira Marley is linked to the late singer's death.

However, the Lagos State Police Command is conducting an ongoing investigation to unravel the truth.