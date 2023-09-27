Nigeria: Mohbad - Lagos State Judiciary to Begin Coroner's Inquest On Late Singer

26 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

The Chief Coroner of the state, Mojisola Dada, announced the inquest in a letter.

The Lagos State Judiciary will on 29 September begin a coroner's inquest into the death of the famous singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a. Mohbad), to ascertain the cause of his death.

A coroner's Inquest is an inquiry into the manner and cause of an individual's death conducted by a coroner to determine the identity of the deceased, as well as where, when and how they died.

A coroner is an official responsible for investigating the deaths of people who have died in a sudden, violent or unusual way.

The Chief Coroner of the state, Mojisola Dada, announced the inquest in a letter. The letter, dated 26 September, was sent to the office of Falana and Falana Chambers.

It was in response to a request by the owner of the chambers and rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN).

The letter was signed by Magistrate T. A. Shotobi, who will preside over the inquest.

The letter read in part: "I have the directive of the Chief Coroner, Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, to notify your good office of the lordship's order to convoke an inquest into d£ath of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (a.k.a. Mohbad). The inquest will occur at 12. 00 p.m. in Court Three, Candide-Johnson Courthouse, Ita-Elewa, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

We solicit your kind assistance in ensuring the attendance of your office."

Recall that Mr Falana had on 18 September requested a coroner's inquest into the late musician's death.

Mr Falana made the request following Mohbad's controversial death on 12 September and his burial the following day. Falana's bid for the inquest was contained in a letter to the chief coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja.

The development comes in the wake of a statement by The Perez Medcare Hospital, Lagos, where the famous singer was allegedly taken to.

The hospital in a statement on Monday said the singer was brought to their medical facility, already lifeless, on the 12th of September at approximately 04:30 p.m.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.