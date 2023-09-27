Nigeria: State to Pay N395,000 Package to Corps Members

The package includes a one-time N50,000 medical allowance

Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas, has approved the payment of N395,000.00 annual package to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to schools across the state.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

She said the governor approved N25,000.00 as accommodation allowance per term, a one-time payment of N50,000.00 and N10,000.00 as monthly support from the state government.

A breakdown of the package shows corps members posted to schools in the state will earn the following throughout their 11 months of national service: N50,000.00 medical allowance, N225,000.00 housing allowance (N25,000.00 for each of the three terms of the academic calendar) and N120,000.00 stipend (N10,000.00 for each of the 12 months of corps members engaged by the state government).

She said he gave the approval due to the high increase in school enrollment as a result of the government's declaration of free basic education, uniforms and other learning materials.

"The surge in new enrollments witnessed in our primary and secondary schools over the past ten working days has necessitated immediate action," Mrs Usman said.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that there has been a surge in enrollment in schools across the state as a result of the free education policy introduced by the governor.

A teacher, Isa Mohammed, who teaches at the Salihu Dogo Primary School, Jalingo told PREMIUM TIMES that the school has enrolled over 300 new pupils since resumption last week Monday.

"As an emergency response to the education situation, His Excellency has approved significant allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Taraba State schools, and they include an additional ten thousand naira will be added to their monthly allowance," Mrs Usman continued.

"A one-time payment of fifty thousand naira as a medical allowance. An accommodation allowance of twenty-five thousand naira per term, totalling seventy-five thousand naira for three terms.

"Also, Exceptional Youth Corps members who distinguish themselves while serving in schools will be offered automatic employment opportunities."

She said: "Uniforms, shoes, socks, and books will be made available by January to support students in their pursuit of education.

"Commencing this term, an ICT-based registration system will be introduced. This will apply to Teachers, both new and returning students. Ensuring that they are registered will guarantee the provision of essential school materials upon their arrival.

"Schools that have reached their maximum capacity in terms of facilities will implement a shifting system temporarily while additional buildings are provided to meet the increasing demand.

"In the coming year, the State Government will cover the examination fees for all SS3 students, enabling them to write both WAEC and NECO examinations. Exceptional students will be eligible for sponsorship and scholarships.

"Also, adult learners seeking new enrollment should be directed to the various Mass Education Centers, ensuring accessibility to education for all."

She added that the state governor has tasked the state's Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to ensure prompt implementation of the new measures approved by the state government.

Editor's note:The headline and parts of this story were updated to reflect an accurate calculation of the allowance to be earned by corps members posted to schools in the state