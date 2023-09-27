Nigeria: MohBad - Lagos State Judiciary to Begin Coroner's Inquest Sept 29

26 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Lagos State Judiciary will on Sept. 29 begin a coroner's inquest into the death of a Lagos-based musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a. Mohbad), to ascertain the cause of his death.

This is contained in a letter by the Chief Coroner of the state, Justice Mojisola Dada.

The letter dated Sept. 26, was sent to the office of Falana and Falana Chambers.

It was in response to a request by the owner of the chambers and rights activist, Mr Femi Falana (SAN).

The letter was signed by Magistrate T. A. Shotobi, who will preside over the inquest.

The letter read in part: "I have the directive of the Chief Coroner, Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, to notify your good office of the lordship's order to convoke an inquest into death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (a.k.a. Mohbad).

"The inquest will take place at 12. 00 p.m. in Court Three,Candide-Johnson Courthouse, Ita-Elewa, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

"We solicit your kind assistance in ensuring the attendance of your office."

Recall that Falana had on Sept. 18 requested for a coroner's inquest into the death of the late musician.

Falana made the request following the controversial death of the musician on Sept. 12 and his burial the following day.

Falana's request for the inquest was contained in a letter to the chief coroner of High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja.

