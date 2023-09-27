Nigeria: Mohbad - I'm Shocked By the Lies, Threats Against Me - - Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, has denied any involvement in the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

In a fresh statement issued on Tuesday via his verified Instagram account, Naira Narley stated that he is making arrangements to return to the country to assist the ongoing investigation over the death of his former signee.

"In the last few days, there has been a lot of onslaught on my person and reputation globally over the death of my former signee. All manner of stories has been woven against me in respect of his untimely death. I have not only been in shock over the death of the deceased whom I consider to be my brother and member of our music family, but over the various lies spread and threats against me.

"Before I progress further, let me say that as it is traumatic for a lot of people to bear the reality of lleri's death, so it is to me. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

Naira Marley stated that he has "no hand in the death of llerioluwa, either directly or indirectly."

While admitting their misunderstandings, Marley said: "Truly, we had our own share of misunderstandings whilst working together, but the disagreement between us was never to the extent being painted by some hirelings. It never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we were resolving our business disputes legally before he had passed.

"I have chosen not to say anything since due to being distraught over his death and in order not to jeopardize the investigation being carried out by the government agencies."

"I have been out of the country since the 31st of August, 2023 and I'm yet to return. In light of the police invitation, I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist the investigation and give my version of the events. I am fully cooperating with the Police team and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death."

Speaking further, Naira Marley denied ever attacking, bullying or instructing anyone to harm Mohbad while assuring the public that his lawyers are already in touch with police and government agencies.