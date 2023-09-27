Nigeria: Circumstances Surrounding Mohbad's Death Will Be Unveiled in Due Time - Naira Marley

Nigerian ace singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has spoken up on the death of his former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji aka Mohbad, saying the circumstances surrounding his death will be unveiled in due time.

Naira Marley also said he was planning to return to Nigeria to assist the police investigation into Mohbad's death.

After Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried the next day, Naira Marley and some others, including Sam Larry, were called out for allegedly frustrating him.

But the Marlian Records boss in a statement shared on his Instagram handle on Tuesday absolved himself of any wrongdoing.

He said, "In the last few days, there has been a lot of onslaught on my person and reputation globally over the death of my former signee.

"All manner of stories has been woven against me in respect of his untimely death. I have not only been in shock over the death of the deceased whom I considered to be my brother and member of our music family, but over the various lies spread and threats against me.

"Before I progress further, let me say that as it is traumatic for a lot of people to bear the reality of Ileri's death, so it is to me.

"May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly.

"It is not unusual in the industry, just like in several other industries to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives. Truly, we had our own share of misunderstandings whilst working together, but the disagreement between us was never to the extent being painted by some hirelings.

"It never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we were resolving our business disputes legally before he had passed.

"I have chosen no to say anything since due to being distraugnt over his dean and in order not to jeopardize the investigation being carried out by the government agencies.

"In addition, I have been out of the country since the 31st of August, 2023 and I'm yet to return.

"In light of the police invitation, I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist the investigation and give my version of the events.

"I am fully cooperating with the Police team and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death.

I am certain that the culprit behind his death and has a vendetta against me and are fueling public opinions to have me lynched for reasons known to them.

"In due time the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death will be unveiled and the world will know the truth. This kind of scenario of attempting to set someone up is not novel in the industry as other great musicians have experienced the same and came out better and stronger. Mine will not be an exception as I am innocent of the accusations.

"Mohbad left the label in September 2022, the label accepted his departure. Marlian Music did not stop or interfere with his career or releases since and he has been with oneRPM.

"Legal efforts were made to reconcile his concerns regarding the work we had done together.

"The rumors regarding the label being a drug cartel are untrue. I am not a drug lord, neither do I Marley belong to any cult or fraternity. I'm dedicated to proving my innocence and I'm cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence.

"Marlian Music is an independent label run by a small intimate team. We run a legitimate label that focuses on championing exceptional talent, breaking new acts and nurturing them.

"I will like to clearly state that I have never fought or attacked Mohbad. For the avoidance of doubt I have never instructed anyone, friend, known associates or fans to attack, bully or harass Mohbad.

"With regards to the talent on the label, none of our artists ever fought or mistreated Mohbad. I share my deepest condolences to the family.

"Let's be mindful as we seek justice to focus on supporting the police and authorities with relevant information and evidence surrounding his death so that those responsible will be apprehended. I am positive that at the end of the day, the truth will prevail and I shall be exonerated.

"My lawyers are already in touch with the police and government agencies and will support in every way necessary.

"Without a doubt I will honor his memory and I promise to do right by him and his family."