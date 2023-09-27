Liberia: Weah in Lofa Trenches for Votes

Incumbent President George Manneh Weah on Tuesday, 26 September 2023 continued his re-election campaign in the trenches of Lofa County, the stronghold of his main rival Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Mr. Weah and his entourage challenged the bad road conditions from Zorzor District to Voinjama City to reach the county capital Voinjama.

During his campaign in Lofa, Mr. Weah continued to boast of unprecedented developments and his quest for Liberia.

As President Weah pleaded for the citizens' support for his re-election, some residents of Voinjama City also pleaded with him to address their bad road conditions.

Women, men, and young spoke to our reporter, appealing to the incumbent to address their bad road condition.

They said during rainy seasons over the years, the bad roads pose serious threats to the movement of vehicles.

According to them, it also halts business, and commuters' movements, and causes nightmares for travelers from Gbarnga City, Bong County to Voinjama City.

In 2021, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public Works, commenced the Gbarnga to Voinjama road connections.

According to Public Works Minister Ruth Coker-Collins, the road at the time could have been upgraded from Gbarnga to Salayea, Zorzor, Konia, Voinjama, Kolahun, Foya, and Vahun.

Unfortunately, the project stalled from Gbarnga to Salayea District.

Lofa County was established in 1964, and it has always been confronted with one major challenge - a bad road network.

Lofa County Superintendent William Tamba Kamba, in an interview with the New Dawn Newspaper Tuesday, pleaded with President Weah to address the bad road challenge.

He stressed that Lofa County solely relies on the president to solve the age-old problem.

Meanwhile, President Weah has reminded residents of Lofa that he is still their son and they should support his re-election bid.

In previous presidential elections, Mr. Weah received low support from Lofa compared to his main rival Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai who hails from the county.

In 2011, Mr. Weah's Congress for Democratic Change (CDC)obtained just 13.9% of the votes count, while Amb. Boakai's Unity Party (UP) obtained 71%.

In the 2017 elections, Mr. Weah and his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) also obtained 15.80%, and Boakai's UP obtained 84.20 % of the vote in Lofa.

But speaking during his presidential campaign rally in Zorzor City, Lofa County, President Weah pleaded with voters to back him for more developments.

He boasted of gains made in his administration in nearly six years of rule, including connecting roads, building more hospitals, and providing free education.

He assured them of more developments if he is re-elected.

"In 2017, they announced the election results and they said Lofa County did not vote for me. We won 14 counties, and Lofa County did not vote for me," Weah explained.

"And I asked why, but nobody could answer," he continued.

"For me Lofa County, it doesn't matter the percentage you give me. The whole idea of voting for me, whether it's 10%, 15%, or 25%, but I'm still your son," Weah pleaded.

He noted that this is why Lofaians have seen unprecedented developments.

Meanwhile, Mr. Weah has accused his main rival Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai of doing nothing for the people of Lofa County.

He referred to Boakai's campaign as a "Resting Team," instead of Rescue Team.

Weah believes that it is only his government that can rescue Liberians.

"Lofa County this is our time. Let us seize the moment and believe in this government. This is the only government that can rescue you," he continued.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Weah argued that voters can see with evidence unprecedented developments.

In a brief statement, CDC senatorial candidate in Lofa County, Moses Kollie stressed that the people of Lofa have now seen the light of development and will support those who believe in development.

He said this time, the narrative of the low percentage of votes in Lofa County will change.

He reaffirmed Lofaians' commitment to vote for leaders who will develop their county, saying they will overwhelmingly vote for President Weah.

"This is not about county meet where if you are from a specific county you must support it, but this time around, we are in for total development and Lofa County has resolved to vote you Mr. President," said Mr. Kollie.